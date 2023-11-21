Update at 12:30 p.m.

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said all lanes of eastbound I-74 have reopened at the scene of the fire.

Drivers are advised to continue using caution, as recovery work will be taking place on the right shoulder of the highway.

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound traffic on Interstate 74 is being diverted off the highway in Mahomet due to a semi-truck fire.

The fire happened at mile marker 175, just past the exit to Prairieview Road. Illinois State Police officials said both eastbound lanes are closed at the scene of the fire and traffic is being diverted off the highway at Prairieview.

A WCIA reporter was able to drive past the scene before the highway was shut down, capturing images of flames shooting out the truck’s cab. State Police said no injuries are being reported.

There is a large traffic backup as a result of the fire and diversion. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.