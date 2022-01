RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – A house fire was reported on Saturday evening in Rantoul.

First responders rushed to the scene shortly before 7:00 p.m. at 112 W Letchworth Avenue in town.

Our reporter on scene saw flames shooting through the roof over 2 hours after the fire started.

There are no word on any injuries at this time. We’re working to find out more information and will have a live report on WCIA 3 News at 10:00 p.m.

Watch Bradley Swank’s live report from the scene on Facebook Live here.