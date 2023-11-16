URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police and Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies are actively responding to two locations in Urbana.

The two scenes are located a short distance away from each other. One in the parking lot of Blain’s Farm and Fleet on Cunningham Avenue and the other is on Apple Tree Drive in the nearby Woods Edge Mobile Home Park.

Reporters on the scene saw 10 to 12 squad cars in the area at 4:30 p.m. with several evidence markers placed around the area. Apple Tree Drive is currently closed off to traffic.

WCIA is still learning more about this developing situation and this article will be updated as we learn more. Police have not responded yet to reporters’ requests for more information.