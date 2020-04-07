Health department confirms first COVID-19 death in county

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials have announced the first COVID-19 death in the county.

The Macon County Health Department said it was a male in his 80s, who died from complications of the virus. He was living at the Fair Havens Senior Living facility in Decatur. He was one of four patients at the facility with the virus, according to the department.

MCHD officials said they do not usually mention the care facility where these cases happen. But in this case, the facility wanted the community to know. “There’s safety issues, there’s stigmatization issues that come with the diagnosis of any communicable disease including COVID-19,” said Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley. “So while we are extremely transparent in every way that we can be at the health department, we also do that with the respect to the confidentiality, privacy and safety of the people that are patients in this community.” The MCHD works to make sure facilities follow the latest guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health. For example, that proper quarantine and PPE protocol is being followed.

They said they are also working to debunk the myths around COVID-19 as more cases come up. As of Tuesday, there were 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.