URBANA, IL. – Urbana Fire Department responded to a fire at the Urbana School District building around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

The building is located across Ambucs Park on University Avenue.

WCIA 3 crews on scene confirmed with the fire department that heavy smoke was coming from the building. Crews said they had to break a door to get into the building and the fire stayed in the reception area.

The fire department said the fire was put out quickly and they had to ventilate smoke.

This is a developing story and we will update as more details are released.