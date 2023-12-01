UPDATE at 3:20 p.m.

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Indiana State Police officials said they expect to have the left lane of eastbound I-74 open in the next hour, allowing traffic to drive past the scene of the semi fire.

The right lane is expected to remain closed for some time as crews continue to clean up the scene.

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — All eastbound traffic on Interstate 74 is being directed off the highway at the Illinois-Indiana state line due to a semi-truck fire.

Officials with the Indiana State Police confirmed that the fire happened on the Indiana side of the border. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries are reported, but all lanes are blocked and by 2:11 p.m., traffic was at a standstill and backed up into Illinois.

Illinois State Troopers are assisting with the backup and are directing vehicles off the highway at Lynch Road. Drivers are advised to drive north on Lynch to U.S. Route 136 and drive into Indiana on that road.

Illinois and Indiana State Police officials could not provide an estimate of how long the highway will be shut down. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route of travel.

This is a developing story.