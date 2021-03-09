Decatur Police charge man in December murder investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is now facing murder charges in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Decatur resident late last year.

A press release from the Decatur Police Department says detectives have charged 25-year-old Tyreco S. Garry with first-degree murder.

Police say around 10 p.m. on Dec. 22 last year, officers responded to a report of gunfire near Church and Leafland streets. They found a man who had been shot.

He was later identified as 20-year-old Jayleon Cummings. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coroner Michael Day says Cummings had gunshot wounds on his head and chest.

Detectives say they carried out search warrants, interviewed several people, and analyzed data from numerous sources as part of their investigation.

Police say Garry was already in custody at the Macon County Jail on unrelated charges. Online jail records say he was charged Feb. 18 with violation of parole, resisting or obstructing a police officer, armed violence, and armed habitual criminal.

WCIA reported Feb. 24 that during his arrest, Garry was seen on an officer’s body camera footage pushing police aside and trying to run away. He was found with a gun.

Investigators say they’re continuing to work on the case and additional arrests are possible. They ask anyone with information to call one of their detectives at 217-424-2734 or Macon County Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

The press release adds arrests have now been made in nine of 13 murders that happened in Decatur in 2020.