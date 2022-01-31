BREAKING: Shots fired near grocery store; store evacuated amidst heavy police response

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a large police presence at and in the area surrounding Champaign’s Meijer, located at 2401 North Prospect Avenue.

A Champaign Police sergeant told on-site reporters that shots were fired near Dotty’s, located a short distance from Meijer. The sergeant said he was unaware of how many shots were fired, but didn’t think anyone was hurt.

Staff members working at Meijer’s pharmacy said the store is being evacuated, but the reason why has not been confirmed by reporters.

This is a developing story