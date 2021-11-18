BREAKING: One person hurt in shooting outside Carle Hospital

(UPDATE at 10:00 p.m. on 11/18/2021) – The Urbana Police Department announced in a press release that the victim is a 28-year-old man from Champaign who was visiting someone at the hospital.

Prior to the shooting, the victim went outside to meet someone who arrived by car near the circle drive on the east side of the hospital. As the victim walked toward the car, the occupant of another car in the area fired a single shot toward the victim. The bullet grazed the victim’s head, resulting in a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives believe the shooting was not random and the victim was likely targeted. The perpetrator fled the scene in his or her car and has not been found yet.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, photos or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. People who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app.

(UPDATE at 9:40 p.m. on 11/18/2021) – Carle released a statement saying the hospital was secured after one gunshot was fired outside its east entrance shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday. Carle said one person was hurt, who was treated and released.

Visitors were limited and the Convenient Care Plus unit was closed, but patient care at the hospital continues.

The Urbana Police Department is still investigating.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities are actively investigating a “security incident” outside Carle Foundation hospital.

Carle posted to its social media that its Convenient Care Plus unit is closed while authorities investigate the incident.

This is a developing story.