CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are actively investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening near the intersection of Redwood and Northwood Drives.

Police told on-scene WCIA reporters that one person was shot, but did not give details about the victim’s identity or condition. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots around 7:30 p.m., followed by a heavy police response. An ambulance was observed quickly leaving the scene when reporters arrived.

This is a developing story.