Basketball game turns into shots fired in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–What started out as a friendly game of pick up basketball quickly turned into a dangerous situation.

Now, police in Urbana are investigating who fired gunshots at One North apartments. They arrived on to the scene after witnesses reported hearing shots outside of their rooms.

When police arrived, they found thirteen shell casings on the scene. Police believe this was caused by an altercation or a hard foul during the game that continued escalating. They also believe the suspect took off on foot.

“There was an individual detained, but we determined he was not,” police said. “The offender has since been released.”

No one was hurt in the shooting, as well as there being minimal property damage. Police say if you have any information that can lead to an arrest, to give them a call.