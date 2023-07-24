CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash on Interstate 74 in Champaign has left at least one person dead and the highway shut down.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened on westbound I-74 at Prospect Avenue. As a result, traffic is being diverted off the highway at Neil Street, with a lengthy backup stretching east of Neil.

Champaign Police have also blocked the Prospect overpass to drivers between Bloomington Road and Marketview Drive.

People are advised to use caution when driving through the area.

This is a developing story.