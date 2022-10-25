CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Champaign responded to a house fire Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at 1002 North Third Street near the intersection of Third and Beardsley Avenue. Champaign Fire officials said the department received a report of fire inside the house around 8 a.m. Once on the scene, firefighters found moderate smoke and fire coming from the front. They deployed several hose lines and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No firefighters or home occupants were hurt.