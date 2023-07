Updated 9:27

State police say the crash involved a semi that rolled over around 5:00 this morning. Both northbound lanes were closed while crews worked to clean it up. They reopened again just after 8:00.

Original Story

ATLANTA, Ill. – Illinois state police are responding to a crash on Interstate 55 south-west of Bloomington near Atlanta. All lanes are closed off. They are asking drivers to find a different route at this time.

