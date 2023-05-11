Fire fighter officials say the fire has spread to a second building and has the potential to spread to a third.

Updated 8:44 a.m.

GIBSON CITY, Ill. – Crews are currently responding to a large apartment fire in Gibson City. It’s near 9th St and Sangamon Ave.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the downtown area at this time.

Our reporter on scene saw smoke coming from the building with firefighters using ladders to check it out.

We spoke to the Gibson City’s mayor Dan Dickey who says the fire department believes the building will be a total loss.

The mayor also says that everyone inside the building got out safely, but several pets died in that fire.

This is a developing story