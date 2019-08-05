Brazen thief makes early morning strike

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers is seeking help identifying a suspected thief. Two theft reports were filed Friday, July 19, involving the same suspect captured on surveillance images.

About 5:30 am, a trailer was stolen from the driveway of a home in the 500-block of West Church Street, Savoy. It was hooked to the back of a vehicle and taken from the property.

Suspect vehicle takes trailer & riding lawn mower

About 5:40 am, the same suspect used the stolen trailer to steal an Ariens 42″ riding lawn mower from the 4400-block of South Mattis Avenue, Champaign.

The suspect is described as male, white, skinny-build, about 6′. He was wearing a dark hat, blue jeans and work-style boots. The vehicle was described as a larger-sized, dark-colored SUV. A witness described the vehicle has having a “badge” or similar decal underneath the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com