SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — On Thursday, WCIA published an article declaring Springfield the best city in Illinois for beer lovers based on national data collected by Move.org.

That article sparked a passionate debate in the comments of its Facebook post about which cities in Central Illinois have the best beer in Springfield.

“Just because they have more, doesn’t mean they’re better,” one commenter on Facebook said.

Others pointed out that the research counted both Bloomington-Normal and Urbana-Champaign as separate cities, therefore disqualifying it from the rankings because it did not meet the minimum population.

Mike Zerkle, one of the co-owners of Anvil and Forge Brewing and Distilling in Springfield, says he 100% agrees with the ranking that it’s the best city in the state for beer lovers.

“You’re almost guaranteed, you know, to be able to try new beers from anyone on the places any given week,” he said. “We always try to pump out new and good product. I have yet to go anywhere and have a bad beer.”

Commenters suggested Springfield should hand its title to a different city.

“Riggs, Triptych and Blind Pig for me — Chambana all the way,” another commenter said.

But Zerkle defended the ranking.

“Well, I mean, they just haven’t been here enough,” he fired back.

One thing is undeniable: Central Illinois loves its beer.

“Beer is delicious,” a self-described longtime resident of Central Illinois said in our Facebook comments. “Should be part of the 5 basic food groups.”