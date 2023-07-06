BENTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two “Real Housewives of New York City” will topline a new Bravo series that was recorded in a small-town in Illinois.

“Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake” features Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan as they help revitalize Benton, a southern Illinois town with a population of 450.

The town was “devastated by the pandemic,” according to a press release, and the show follows Morgan, once married to the great-grandson of J.P. Morgan, and de Lesseps, the ex-wife of Count Alexandre de Lesseps.

According to TODAY, de Lesseps said in an interview she had “never been to this part of the country,” and found the experience interesting. “We did so many things that we would never do,” de Lesseps said. “Like, I caught a catfish with my bare hands.”

“Welcome to Crappie Lake” premieres on Bravo July 9.