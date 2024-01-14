CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a brand new sculpture at Champaign’s Skelton Park honoring African-American history.

In September, the city broke ground on the $500,000 project — and soon, people will be able to see it up close. The sculpture pays tribute to the area’s rich history of African-American arts and music.

Skelton Park has been undergoing a transformation that will honor the many influential Black musicians in Champaign County. Officials said there’s still some work left to do, but once it’s done, it’ll be a space for people to gather and make music of their own.

“It will be a place for if you want to do poetry jams, play in the park,” said Angela Rivers of the Champaign County African American Heritage Trail. “There are musical instruments as well, in the park. [There are] percussion instruments, so that children and adults both can play these percussion instruments. They get a kind of a feel of the music and the rhythms.”

She said they still have some murals and artwork to complete. They expect to be done in the spring. The project is in partnership with the Champaign County African American Heritage Trail.