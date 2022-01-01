Bradley Police warns public of fraudulent fundraisers for fallen sergeant

BRADLEY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bradley Police Department is warning the public about several fraudulent GoFundMe fundraisers that were created in recent days.

All of the fundraisers were supposedly created by family members of Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic, who was shot and killed earlier this week. However, Bradley Police said in a Facebook post that none of the fundraisers are legitimate and the Rittmanic family is not creating any fundraisers through GoFundMe.

Bradley Police reminded anyone who sees a fundraiser for Sgt. Rittmanic that they can report the fundraisers as being fraudulent and seek a refund if they donated to one of them.

While the Rittmanic family is not using GoFundMe, the family of Officer Tyler Bailey is. Bailey was critically injured in the same shooting that claimed Rittmanic’s life. Bradley Police confirmed that fundraiser is authentic.