Bradley Police: Visitation and funeral service for Sergeant Rittmanic

BRADLEY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bradley Police Department continues to mourn the loss of Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic after she was killed in the line of duty while serving the citizens of Bradley on Dec. 30, 2021.

Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was born on October 6, 1972. She was a 21-year law enforcement veteran, having served as both an Iroquois County Deputy and then Bradley Police Officer as of February 13, 2007. She was promoted to Sergeant on September 2, 2014.

According to officers, information for visitation and funeral arrangements is below:

VISITATION: Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Hawkins Centennial Chapel

Olivet Nazarene University

One University Avenue, Bourbonnais, IL 60914

The first responder/military walk-through line-up will begin at 5 p.m. and take place at 6 p.m.

FUNERAL: Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Hawkins Centennial Chapel

Olivet Nazarene University

One University Avenue, Bourbonnais, IL 60914

Law Enforcement Procession line-up will begin at 9 a.m.

INTERMENT: Interment services are private.