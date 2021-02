CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign said railroad crossing arms on Bradley Avenue, east of Market Street are malfunctioning.

On social media, City officials said the arms are currently in the “down” position. “Canadian National Railroad is aware of the issue and is dispatching a crew to repair.”

Officials were not able to give a time of when the repairs would be made. They are urging drivers to use alternative routes.