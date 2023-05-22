CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced closures on Bradley Avenue and Pomona Drive in Champaign this week, both beginning Tuesday, May 23.

The city said one eastbound lane of Bradley Avenue, between Duncan Road and Pomona Drive, will be closed. This is so crews can complete water main installation and pavement patching work.

City officials said eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area during the closure.

The city also announced that Pomona Drive will be closed between Bradley Avenue and Edward Hoffman Drive. City officials said access will be maintained to all properties, but through traffic will not be possible during the closure.

Pomona Drive will be closed on the south side of Bradley Avenue, officials reported.

The city advises drivers to pay close attention to traffic control devices and use alternate routes to avoid the closure. They thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during the project.

Both roads are scheduled to reopen on Friday, May 26.