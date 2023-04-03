CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced two lanes of Bradley Avenue will be closed beginning Tuesday.

The closure, between Carver Drive and the Urbana City Limits, is part of the city’s Spring Pavement Patching Project. Officials said one lane in each direction of Bradley Avenue will be closed in the area.

Work is expected to last two weeks, weather permitting. The city advises everyone to pay close attention to traffic control devices and proceed cautiously through the work zone. They thank everyone in advance for their cooperation and patience during this construction season.

Last week, the city announced that one lane of Devonshire Drive, between Sandpiper Lane and Mayfair Road, would be closed for three to four days. One lane of Broadmoor Drive, between Mattis Avenue and Mayfair Road, would also be closed for two to three weeks.

Both projects were also part of the city’s Spring Pavement Patching Project.