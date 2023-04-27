CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that lanes of Bradley Avenue are scheduled to close for a month.

The city said the closure is planned to begin on April 27, between Duncan Road and Pomona Drive, in order for Duce Construction and Illinois American Water to install a water main.

Officials said an eastbound lane and a westbound lane of traffic will be maintained at all times in the area. Access will be maintained to all properties during the closure.

They city also said they appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourage caution when traveling through work zones.

The work is scheduled to last until Friday, May 26, weather permitting.