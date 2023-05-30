CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one eastbound lane of Bradley Avenue will be closed beginning around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31.

The closure, between State Street and Randolph Street, is so crews can perform storm sewer lining. City officials said eastbound traffic on Bradley Avenue will be merged into a single lane through a short construction work zone.

The Randolph Street west turn onto Bradley Avenue will be reduced to a single west turn lane, officials said. State Street will remain unaffected, but minor traffic delays may happen in work zones.

The city advises drivers to pay close attention to traffic control devices and proceed cautiously through work zones or use alternate routes whenever possible. They thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during the remainder of this construction season.

The road is scheduled to be completed and reopened to traffic by 6 p.m. on May 31, weather permitting.