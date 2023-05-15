CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced one lane of Bradley Avenue will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

The closure, located east of Prospect Avenue, is in order for crews to perform storm sewer repairs. City officials said that travel through the work zone will be merged into a single eastbound lane.

They also said travel on Prospect Avenue and westbound Bradley Avenue will be unaffected by this project. Minor traffic delays may happen in work zones, officials reported.

The city advises drivers to proceed cautiously through construction zones and use alternate routes whenever possible. They thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during the remainder of this construction season.

Work is planned to be completed and reopened to traffic by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 19, weather permitting.