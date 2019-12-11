Bradley Avenue bridge to open

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A bridge that has been closed since March will finally open Thursday night.

Bradley Avenue bridge has been under construction since March 20. IDOT crews are still finishing up a protective layer and striping Wednesday. It should be open for vehicle traffic Thursday afternoon.

However, it still won’t be completely open for pedestrian or biker traffic. The sidewalks and bike lanes are still being finished. That work will continue for a week or so and possible have to resume in the spring. By the time everything is done, it will be a much safer option for pedestrians and bikers because of how much wider it will be.