CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one westbound lane of Bradley Avenue will be closed beginning Thursday.

The closure is between Mattis Avenue and Garden Hills Drive and is scheduled to begin mid-morning on Thursday. The city said westbound traffic on Bradley Avenue will be merged into a single lane through a short construction work zone. The lane is planned to reopen to traffic by 6 p.m., weather permitting.

The work is so storm sewer lining work can be done.

The city said work will only affect travel between 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and that minor traffic delays may be possible in work zones. The city said they appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourage caution to everyone when traveling through work zones.