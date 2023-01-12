CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a single lane of Bradley Ave. will temporarily close in three locations between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday.

The closure is due to work on a sewer lining project. Closure locations include:

Eastbound lane in the 300 block of E. Bradley

Eastbound lane in the 500 block of E. Bradley

Westbound lane in the 1700 block of W. Bradley

The city appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution when traveling through work zones.