CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a single lane of Bradley Ave. will temporarily close in three locations between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday.

The closure is due to work on a sewer lining project. Closure locations include:

  • Eastbound lane in the 300 block of E. Bradley
  • Eastbound lane in the 500 block of E. Bradley
  • Westbound lane in the 1700 block of W. Bradley

The city appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution when traveling through work zones.