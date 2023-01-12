CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a single lane of Bradley Ave. will temporarily close in three locations between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday.
The closure is due to work on a sewer lining project. Closure locations include:
- Eastbound lane in the 300 block of E. Bradley
- Eastbound lane in the 500 block of E. Bradley
- Westbound lane in the 1700 block of W. Bradley
The city appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution when traveling through work zones.