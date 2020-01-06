Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Illinois welcomes new Executive Director

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Illinois has announced Tiffany Mathis as its new CEO and Executive Director.

She has worked at the Club since 2015, most recently as Director of Fund Development and Community Engagement and previously served as the Club’s Central Unit Director, overseeing program development, supervising staff, managing grants and budgeting, and executing special events and community partnerships, among other responsibilities.

Before joining the Club, Mathis served as Facilitator of Youth Services for The Phoenix Center, which is dedicated to promoting equality, health and wellbeing and the social and educational growth of the LGBTQA community in Central Illinois.

“Tiffany not only knows the Club inside and out, she is a passionate and highly-engaged community leader who has dedicated her time to improving the lives of local youth and their families. We look forward to watching her grow the Club’s important role in youth development throughout the community,” said Martin Steindl, Chairman of the BGCCIL Board of Directors.

Mathis has more than two decades of experience serving area youth and their families.

“I am honored to take on this new leadership role with an organization I love,” said Mathis. “We change lives every single day by providing opportunities for youth who need it most. I’m excited to build on this work and help further deepen ties with our community.”

She will replace William Legge, who led the non-profit since 2011 and plans to focus on entrepreneurial efforts.