DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Boys & Girls Club of Decatur will have free after-hours meal programs for all students in the area.

The programs started on Tuesday. They will be available Monday through Friday from 2-4 p.m. It will last until January 15, 2021.

This is open to all children in the Decatur and Macon County area, according to Club Executive Director Shamika Madison. Families just need to pull up to their location at 859 North Jasper Street, go to the front door and grab your meal.