Boys & Girls Club Executive Director to retire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The executive director of the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club has announced his retirement.

In a news release, club officials said Sam Banks is retiring after eight years of leadership. They said his leadership helped the club avoid closure, during a difficult financial and programmatic time. Banks said he is sad to leave, but proud of how far the club has come over the years.

It is a bittersweet decision for me to leave this wonderful organization. Being a part of the mission and work of the club has been one of the best experiences of my career. To see how far the organization has come, and the impact it has had on so many young people and families makes me proud of the work and efforts that have taken place over the past eight years. Sam Banks, Executive Director – Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club

Officials said during Banks’ time at the Club, they have accomplished the following:

Expanded services to serve over 1,500 youth every year

Broadened services to include children in Rantoul

Partnered with the Champaign Park District to have elementary services in the Martens Community Center

Established the DMBGC Foundation

We are going to miss his leadership, but he’s leaving the Club in the best possible condition to extend his work into the future and continue to make an even greater impact for youth and families who need us most. Jerry Ramshaw, Board President – Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club

In a letter to the Club’s Board of Directors, Banks said he plans to stay in his position through June 30, 2021. He also said he would continue to serve the board as needed for a smooth transition. Club officials are now forming a search committee to look for the new director and plan to find a replacement by summer 2021.