1  of  2
Breaking News
Police search for murder suspect Man killed in early morning shooting

Boy uses art to help Australian wildlife

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A little boy decided to combine his passion for drawing with his big heart. The result is a t-shirt fundraiser for wildlife in Australia with an outcome beyond what he and his family were expecting.

Carson Brown was expecting to sell 10 shirts at $10 a piece. Instead, he sold more than 130. The January theme for his second grade class at GCMS Elementary School was “empathy.” Brown said he had a lot of that after hearing about the wildfires in Australia.

Brown also loves drawing animals, so he drew a koala bear, picked the color and his mother helped with the rest. Before he knew it, his classmates and teacher were wearing the t-shirt he designed. “I really like drawing other things that remind me of Australia and that’s the sad part about Australia…the wildfires,” said Brown. His goal was to raise $100. So far, he has been able to raise $1,400.

If you would like to buy a t-shirt, click here. The proceeds will go to WIRES.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.