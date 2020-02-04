Boy uses art to help Australian wildlife

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A little boy decided to combine his passion for drawing with his big heart. The result is a t-shirt fundraiser for wildlife in Australia with an outcome beyond what he and his family were expecting.

Carson Brown was expecting to sell 10 shirts at $10 a piece. Instead, he sold more than 130. The January theme for his second grade class at GCMS Elementary School was “empathy.” Brown said he had a lot of that after hearing about the wildfires in Australia.

Brown also loves drawing animals, so he drew a koala bear, picked the color and his mother helped with the rest. Before he knew it, his classmates and teacher were wearing the t-shirt he designed. “I really like drawing other things that remind me of Australia and that’s the sad part about Australia…the wildfires,” said Brown. His goal was to raise $100. So far, he has been able to raise $1,400.

If you would like to buy a t-shirt, click here. The proceeds will go to WIRES.