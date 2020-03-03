Boy sends letter to mayor about road conditions

A young boy sent a letter to the Champaign Mayor asking her to fix a road in front of his house. COURTESY: CITY OF CHAMPAIGN FACEBOOK

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 5-year-old boy sent a hand-written letter to the mayor, and it’s making quite an impression on several city leaders.

The letter detailed a polite request to fix the road near his house. He was concerned about the condition of the street between his home and Clark Park. The letter explained that when he rides his scooter, it can be a bumpy commute.

When the mayor received the note, she was impressed by the initiative shown by this young boy. She not only wrote him back addressing his concerns, but forwarded the letter on to the public works department. A city engineer also wrote him back explaining that the city already has plans to repair the roads near Clark park this summer. The mayor says this little boy set a positive example of how to effectively communicate with City leaders and demonstrates the results that can come from reaching out with questions and concerns.