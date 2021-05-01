Boy scouts compete in derby competition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 50 boy scouts from across Champaign county competed this morning for their Pinewood Derby finals.

Scouts raced their unique, handmade cars against each other inside of Copper Creek Church. Before the tournament, they are given a kit consisting of a block of wood, four nails, and four wheels to create a small vehicle.

The track is made out of metal and a laser times the car’s starting point when someone pulls a switch. Another sensor at the finish line stops a clock, timing each car’s run. It also calculates just how fast each one goes.

The program encourages good sportsmanship, hard work, and creativity.

“It’s an absolutely fun time,” says District Director Lovetta Ash-Simpson. “It’s a memory they will never forget. You know, the creativity and just the sheer making your own car lasts a lifetime.”

The scouts with the fastest cars got to take home a trophy.