Boy injured in accident

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teen boy was hit by a car Saturday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of West Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road.

The boy was riding his bike when he was hit. Champaign Police say it was an accident.

One witness we spoke to says it was heartbreaking seeing the boy hurt on the floor.

“I saw his family run out here. One of his uncle’s stopped. People were just trying to help him, you know. There was really nothing we could do by the time he was already on the ground. I just remember him, like they were trying to get him to be on the stretcher and everything. He was just running in and out of consciousness. It was really sad,” the witness said.

Police say the driver will not be given a citation at this time.

The boy was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.