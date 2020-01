MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA)-- A woman is filing a lawsuit after hospital staff refused to let her service animal inside the building.

She had to travel more than an hour to be treated. Jennifer Inman has epilepsy, issues with mobility support, and PTSD. She has two miniature service horses, Rocky and Thunder to help her with her medical conditions. "I might lose consciousness and in those moments Rocky will not only sense that before I do and put himself in a position to protect me. He alerts me before it happens and supports me after it does," said Inman. This week, they stepped up when she needed it most. "I had an episode of light headedness coming down the stairs inside the house, and I lost my balance and fell down the stairs. Inman and one of her horses, Rocky, were put into an ambulance and taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. Inman says when they got there, she was told Rocky could not come inside.