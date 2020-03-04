Boy honored for picking up trash

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 4th-grader is being honored for keeping his community beautiful.

David Eaton has been picking up trash along Patteron Road regularly. He started doing it in December when he said he and his father noticed a lot of trash gathered there. Word got out, and Eaton was chosen for the “Investing in Sullivan” award by Mayor Richard Glazebrook.

Glazebrook said he was “overtaken” when he heard about what Eaton did. He said Eaton didn’t do it for fame and glory, but simply did it to make his community look better. Glazebrook honored Eaton on Wednesday in front of his classmates. Eaton said this won’t be the last of his trash pickups. He plans to head out again soon to continue making his community looking its best.