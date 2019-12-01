Boy gets wish granted by Make-A-Wish

NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — A boy’s wish of going to Disney World has come true.

Reid Mayhall, 15 of Neoga, will have his wished granted from the Make-A-Wish Foundation by receiving a trip to Florida to visit the theme park.

Mayhall was given a send-off party at Grace United Methodist Church where family, friends, and church family were in attendance to send him off.

Mayhall loves Spiderman, so that was the theme of his party. Spiderman himself even made a guest appearance.

For over 10 years, Mayhall has been going in and out of hospitals. Before his 5th birthday, he was diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy called Esess.

Remi Mayhall, Reid’s mom, says he remains positive through everything he experiences and she uses that positivity to stay positive herself.

His mother says he has been talking about going to Disney for a while.

“He has been talking about this trip for so long. He is very very excited. Even the simplest part of it is he gets to ride in a limo. They’re picking us up in a limo to take us to the airport, and he is just… He’s not gone a lot of places, so he’s really excited for the entire experience,” Mayhall says.













Reid and his family will be leaving for Disney this week and will spend a week there.