Boy expected to run in honor of Officer Chris Oberheim

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 12-year-old boy is planning on running one mile in honor of Champaign Officer Chris Oberheim.

In a Facebook post, officials with Running 4 Heroes Inc. said Zechariah would run around 7 p.m. on Thursday. While he runs, he would carry his flag in honor of Officer Chris Oberheim, who died after being shot on Wednesday morning.

Officials said the run is all dependent on law enforcement being present. “Due to the current times, if we are unable to secure law enforcement for the run, the run will be postponed to a later date and time.” The run would take place in Zechariah’s central Florida hometown. A video of the run would be available afterwards.