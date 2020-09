ROYAL, Ill. (WCIA) — Instead of asking for special birthday gifts for himself, one boy asked for sports balls that he could donate to his community.

The sports balls have been dropped off as part of his birthday drive-by. So far, 29 balls have been donated but he is looking to get more.

He will donate the balls to the Champaign Police Department. Officers will give them to children they see during their community policing efforts.