This photo taken April 7, 2019, shows a fence and caution tape surrounding a trailer home that was destroyed by fire in the Timberline Mobile Home Park northeast of Goodfield. A prosecutor says a central Illinois 9-year-old will be charged with five counts of first-degree murder in connection with a mobile home fire that killed five people. (Matt Dayhoff/Journal Star via AP)

EUREKA, Ill. (AP) — A 9-year-old Illinois boy charged with murder in connection to the Goodfield mobile home fire that killed five people back in April 2019 will remain with foster guardians and his father will be allowed unsupervised visits.

Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger told a judge on Wednesday that the boy has done well in his foster placement, in counseling, and in school. However, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Service says because of the coronavirus pandemic, the boy’s father hasn’t been evaluated to determine if he could regain custody of the boy.

The fire killed a 1-year-old, two 2-year-olds, a 34-year-old man, and a 69-year-old woman.