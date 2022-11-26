HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Hoopeston welcomes a new business today. Boxcar Books and Vinyl, an independent bookstore on Main Street, celebrated its grand opening Saturday morning.

Owners Bob and Emily Brown cut the ribbon and opened the door to the first crowd visiting the bookstore.

Nicole Van Hyfte, Director of the Chamber of Commerce at Vermilion Advantage, said the store has adorable details. She believes Boxcar Books and Vinyl as a fabulous addition to the downtown area and encourages communities to support local businesses during the holiday season.