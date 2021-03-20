URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Fourty-eight teams in Champaign are bowling for a good cause this weekend.

The Frank Vincent Memorial Bowling Tournament kicked off today at Arrowhead Bowling Alley.

It is named after Gene Vincent’s father after he passed away in 2013.

The tournament features some of the best bowling talent from central Illinois – including national champions and PBA title holders.

The event helps raise awareness for Alzheimer’s.

“It’s fantastic to be able to hold the tournament thiks year and raise even more money for the association,” Say Tournament Director Joseph Ward. “It’s fantastic to just be back in bowling alleys. You’ll see people wearing masks, because they don’t want things to have to shut back down.”

The tournament will continue tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow’s games will be mixed double.

Next year, organizers hope more people can watch.