Bowling Alley holds benefit for Fallen Officer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – One bowling alley in town gave back to a family who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Arrowhead lanes held a benefit to honor fallen Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim. 100 percent of the money they made went to the Oberheim family.

Jonathan Blake is the marketing director for Arrowhead Lanes. He said it’s a small thing they can do to help.

“The Bolts have been here for 33 years and so they want to give back to the community. So this a wonderful way of getting started,” Blake said.

They said this is the first of many events they want to hold.