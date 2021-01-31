Bowling alley feels the lingering effect of pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Bowling alleys in central Illinois are now allowed to reopen under Phase 4. One place in Champaign has seen overwhelming support during the months it had to close.

Arrowhead Lanes says they were hit hard the first time they had to close last March. They still had bills to pay and staff on payroll.

The co-owner did get some help from the Payment Protection Program, but say that alone wasn’t enough.

He says the support of the community meant everything.

Arrowhead has limited capacity. They’ve hired staff to ensure everyone’s safety by sanitizing the bowling alley. Bowler’s must use every other lane as well.