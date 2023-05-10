URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – One Urbana small business is getting its own storefront. Bow Tie Games currently shares a space with Enchantment Alley. But soon, they’ll be moving into the Lincoln Square Mall.

The move comes after ideas have been pitched to revitalize the area. The Hotel Royer next door is set to open later this year.

Bow Tie Games owner Greyson Inman says it’s an exciting time for the community.

“I imagine it’s going to bring a lot more drive specifically to just this little square mile that we have here and I’m really hoping that it ends up being kind-of an Urbana renaissance to some extent where we get a couple more businesses moving in, a little bit more traffic,” Inman said.

Inman says they’ll be open for business on June 1, with a grand opening event on June 3.