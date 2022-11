SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Congressman Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) has defeated Democratic challenger Homer Markel for the 12th Congressional District.

Mike Bost has served in Congress since 2015, and worked in the Illinois House of Representatives for 20 years before. Markel is a Navy veteran and former union president.

The 12th Congressional District includes the southernmost areas of Illinois.