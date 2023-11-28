SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Congressional candidates filed their petitions at the State Board of Elections Monday.

Republicans in Washington D.C. are trying to hold on to a majority in the House of Representatives, but all fall they were plagued by a fight over who should be house speaker, and a failure to pass a budget. Congressman Mike Bost says that could hurt Republicans.

“When you’re in the minority you communicate, when you’re in the majority you must legislate and we’ve got to show we can legislate that would be the problem that might happen and hurt our majority,” Bost (R-12th) said.

Bost filed his petitions to run for re-election in the 12th Congressional District, and so did his primary opponent Darren Bailey, who filed petitions in the same place two years ago when he ran for governor. It’s the first time Bost has seen a legitimate primary challenge since his first run for the office. He is focusing on his experience as the reason he should be re-elected.

“We’re getting that message out in every Reagan Day and Lincoln Day Dinner around the 34 counties,” he said. “And I think the endorsements that are I’m picking up shows that that’s the case.”

But Bailey says the incumbents record is what makes him not fit for the job.

“The people have not been heard,” Bailey said. “I am hearing that everywhere we go, the people are fed up, because when they contact him, he’s not there. And now he’s got a primary. So guess what he’s been? He’s been showing up a lot.”

Democrats want to take over the majority in the House of Representatives. Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski says her seat in the 13th Congressional District is still marked as a crucial one to hold for Democrat’s strategy.

“It would make it really difficult for us to take back the majority in the House,” Budzinski said. “This was the seat that flipped from technically red to blue last time. This was a pickup seat for the Democrats in 2022. If we were to actually lose this, the the hill that we’d have to climb would be even more significant. And there is a lot at stake for the House of Representatives and making sure that we have a functional government that we get a budget done, that we get a farm bill done all of those things, I think would be a lot easier with a Democratic majority.”